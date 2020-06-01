The halt is the latest sign that the hard won phase-one trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies is in jeopardy. Photo: Reuters
China orders state traders to stop buying American farm goods, threatening phase one trade deal
- Bloomberg reported China paused purchases of some American farm goods including soybeans as Beijing evaluates the ongoing tensions with the US over Hong Kong
- State-owned traders Cofco and Sinograin were ordered to suspend purchases, according to sources, throwing a new spanner in the works of the phase one deal
Topic | US-China trade war
