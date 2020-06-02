China plans to turn the southern island of Hainan into a free trade port. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China unveils plan to make Hainan a free trade hub like Hong Kong, Singapore as risks of US decoupling loom

  • Beijing has outlined plans to turn Hainan into a ‘free trade port’ similar to Hong Kong, as China faces the risk of decoupling with the United States
  • The tropical island will benefit from a low income tax rate, freedoms in trade, investment, capital flows and an easier investment environment
Sidney LengWilliam Zheng
Updated: 6:48pm, 2 Jun, 2020

China plans to turn the southern island of Hainan into a free trade port. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
