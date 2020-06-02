Sacks of animal feed made from soybeans at the Hopefull Grain and Oil Group in Sanhe, in China's northern Hebei province, an importer of soybeans from the United States. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong row unlikely to kill US-China trade deal, Beijing advisers say, but traders fret over superpower rivalry
- Despite rising tensions over Hong Kong’s national security law, China is not minded to walk away from the phase one trade deal, analysts say
- Market watchers confused by reports that Beijing ordered embargo on state purchases of US soybeans, even as Chinese traders hoover up Brazilian alternatives
