China’s services sector recovered strongly in May driven by a sharp rise in new domestic business. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s services sector shows strong first growth since start of coronavirus outbreak as controls eased

  • The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in May from 44.4 in April, hitting the highest level since late 2010
  • The return to expansion for China’s services sector was driven by a sharp rise in new domestic business as the economy recovers from virus containment measures
SCMP Reporter
Updated: 12:38pm, 3 Jun, 2020

