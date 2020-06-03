China’s services sector recovered strongly in May driven by a sharp rise in new domestic business. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s services sector shows strong first growth since start of coronavirus outbreak as controls eased
- The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in May from 44.4 in April, hitting the highest level since late 2010
- The return to expansion for China’s services sector was driven by a sharp rise in new domestic business as the economy recovers from virus containment measures
Topic | China economy
