A surge in the number of overseas Chinese students is set to decline due to the coronavirus and restrictions in the US. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus, US tensions slow tide of overseas Chinese students as international education sector stumbles
- Chinese students studying abroad rose to 662,100 in 2018 from only 40,000 in 2000
- But education agencies report applications from new clients are falling due to fears about the coronavirus and new restrictions by the US government
Topic | US-China decoupling
