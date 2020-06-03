China will directly transfer 2 trillion yuan in stimulus funding to city and country governments to help revive the economy. Photo: Xinhua
China to bypass provinces with direct payments to cash-strapped local governments, but revenue problems remain
- Beijing is distributing money directly into the hands of struggling local authorities, skipping provincial governments
- More than 40 per cent of spending by regional and local governments this year will rely on central government transfers, highlighting the shaky state of their revenues
