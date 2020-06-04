The Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) is a trade agreement, signed in March 2018, between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. Photo: AFP
China renews interest in trans-Pacific trade pact that followed TPP amid escalating US tensions
- Premier Li Keqiang said last week that China was willing to consider joining the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP)
- CPTPP is a trade agreement, signed in March 2018, between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam
