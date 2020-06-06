China is relying on increased infrastructure spending to boost flagging growth, but that will not necessarily help small private businesses in the country. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China needs GDP growth of about 3 per cent in 2020 to meet job goals, analysts say
- Beijing wants to keep the urban unemployment rate steady at about 6 per cent while creating 9 million jobs this year
- The central government will need to ensure economic growth of about 3 per cent and steady an economy badly damaged by the coronavirus, analysts say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
China is relying on increased infrastructure spending to boost flagging growth, but that will not necessarily help small private businesses in the country. Photo: Reuters