As part of the phase one trade deal signed in January, China agreed to buy an additional US$200 billion of American goods and services over the following two years. Photo: EPA-EFE
China putting US tensions over Hong Kong aside to subtly, quietly implement phase one trade deal
- China has increased its purchases of US farm products, although it is lagging far behind the commitment for agricultural purchases in the phase one trade deal
- Beijing has also transferred responsibility for the purchases to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, suggesting they are no longer a political task
Topic | US-China trade war
