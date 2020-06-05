Firms such as Qihoo 360 Technology have been added to a US “entity list” restricting business between the listed companies and American firms. China pledges to take whatever measures necessary to defend Chinese companies listed. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing says will take ‘whatever measures necessary’ to defend China firms added to US entity list
- Ministry of Commerce response comes on day 33 more Chinese firms added to US entity list, curbing their ability to do business with American firms
- Speculation China will soon roll out its own ‘unreliable entity list’ to retaliate against US firms
Topic | China economy
