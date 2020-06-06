Beijing’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong has put the city’s autonomy under threat. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus gave China the opportunity to make controversial policy moves, experts say
- Health crisis has been a ‘catalyst for existing trends, accelerating … the deterioration of Hong Kong’s autonomy’, US academic says on Beijing’s plans for a national security law for the city
- Beijing took the decision despite risking ‘further alienating the general public in Hong Kong and the rest of the world’, former US deputy assistant secretary of state says
Topic | China economy
