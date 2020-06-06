Beijing’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong has put the city’s autonomy under threat. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus gave China the opportunity to make controversial policy moves, experts say

  • Health crisis has been a ‘catalyst for existing trends, accelerating … the deterioration of Hong Kong’s autonomy’, US academic says on Beijing’s plans for a national security law for the city
  • Beijing took the decision despite risking ‘further alienating the general public in Hong Kong and the rest of the world’, former US deputy assistant secretary of state says
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 3:00pm, 6 Jun, 2020

