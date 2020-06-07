China’s exports plunged in May on the back of falling demand from overseas markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exports resume drop in May as coronavirus pandemic hits overseas demand

  • China’s exports fell by 3.3 per cent in May, down from a surprise return to growth in April but a smaller drop than analysts expected
  • Imports plunged 16.7 per cent in May, deteriorating from April, a sign that demand remains weak in the world’s second largest economy
Finbarr Bermingham and He Huifeng
Finbarr Bermingham and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 11:42am, 7 Jun, 2020

China's exports plunged in May on the back of falling demand from overseas markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
