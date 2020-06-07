China’s exports plunged in May on the back of falling demand from overseas markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exports resume drop in May as coronavirus pandemic hits overseas demand
- China’s exports fell by 3.3 per cent in May, down from a surprise return to growth in April but a smaller drop than analysts expected
- Imports plunged 16.7 per cent in May, deteriorating from April, a sign that demand remains weak in the world’s second largest economy
