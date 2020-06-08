In May, China posted a record trade surplus of US$62.93 billion, largely down to a sharp drop in imports due to weak domestic demand. Photo: Xinhua
Could US sanctions over Hong Kong national security law worsen China’s US dollar shortage?
- Analysts say the proposed national security law for Hong Kong could mark the beginning of a process cutting China’s access to US dollars
- China recorded a current account deficit in the first quarter of 2020, meaning it was a net exporter of US dollars
