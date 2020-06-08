Wang Jian published an article in the official ‘Economic Daily’ in 1988 arguing China should take advantage of its cheap labour force to position itself as a global manufacturing hub. Photo: DPA
China’s globalisation pioneer says it is now time to look closer to home amid US decoupling moves
- Wang Jian wrote a famous article in 1988 that laid out the blueprint for China to take advantage of globalisation to become the factory of the world
- But now, amid the fallout from the coronavirus, the veteran economist believes it is ‘increasingly urgent’ for China to rely on itself for future development
Topic | China economy
Wang Jian published an article in the official ‘Economic Daily’ in 1988 arguing China should take advantage of its cheap labour force to position itself as a global manufacturing hub. Photo: DPA