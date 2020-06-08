Wang Jian published an article in the official ‘Economic Daily’ in 1988 arguing China should take advantage of its cheap labour force to position itself as a global manufacturing hub. Photo: DPA
China’s globalisation pioneer says it is now time to look closer to home amid US decoupling moves

  • Wang Jian wrote a famous article in 1988 that laid out the blueprint for China to take advantage of globalisation to become the factory of the world
  • But now, amid the fallout from the coronavirus, the veteran economist believes it is ‘increasingly urgent’ for China to rely on itself for future development
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 8 Jun, 2020

