China has let the value of the yuan slip against the RMB index as tensions with the US grow and the economic outlook remains murky. Photo: AP
China lets yuan drop to five-month low on US tensions, uncertain global economic outlook

  • Against the RMB index, which is made up of a weighted basket of currencies from China’s major trading partners, the yuan has declined for 16 straight trading sessions
  • The Chinese currency has stabilised against the US dollar in May, but could fall again if Washington takes action over the Hong Kong national security law
Karen Yeung
Updated: 11:05am, 9 Jun, 2020

