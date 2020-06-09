China has let the value of the yuan slip against the RMB index as tensions with the US grow and the economic outlook remains murky. Photo: AP
China lets yuan drop to five-month low on US tensions, uncertain global economic outlook
- Against the RMB index, which is made up of a weighted basket of currencies from China’s major trading partners, the yuan has declined for 16 straight trading sessions
- The Chinese currency has stabilised against the US dollar in May, but could fall again if Washington takes action over the Hong Kong national security law
Topic | Yuan
