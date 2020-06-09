For the first five months of 2020, China imported US$600 million worth of covered energy products against a target of US$10.5 billion, according to research from AB Bernstein. Photo: AP
China falling further behind US trade deal energy targets, even as crude oil imports soar to record volumes
- China bought record volumes of crude oil in May, but analysts do not expect the US to have been the major provider, despite lofty targets in the phase one trade deal
- China is significantly behind on ‘overly ambitious’ energy import targets, but insiders on both sides of the deal suggest agricultural goods are being given a priority
Topic | US-China trade war
For the first five months of 2020, China imported US$600 million worth of covered energy products against a target of US$10.5 billion, according to research from AB Bernstein. Photo: AP