China’s economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, putting pressure on Beijing to stabilise employment. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China stimulus policies not enough to boost job growth, steady economy, experts warn
- China needs to create at least 10 million new jobs this year to keep the unemployment rate steady, more than the government target, experts say
- But annual growth of between 3 per cent to 4 per cent, backed by an additional job-focused stimulus of 3 trillion yuan, needed to reach goal
