China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 3.7 per cent year-on-year in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s factory prices continued to fall in May, but consumer inflation slowed

  • China’s producer price index (PPI) fell 3.7 per cent year-on-year in May, highlighting the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Consumer inflation rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, down from a 3.3 per cent gain in April
SCMP Reporter
Updated: 9:42am, 10 Jun, 2020

