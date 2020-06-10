China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 3.7 per cent year-on-year in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s factory prices continued to fall in May, but consumer inflation slowed
- China’s producer price index (PPI) fell 3.7 per cent year-on-year in May, highlighting the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic
- Consumer inflation rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, down from a 3.3 per cent gain in April
