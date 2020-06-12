Workers make protective masks at a mask plant of Chinese underwear brand Threegun Group in Shanghai, east China, April 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: wheels come off China’s mask-making gravy train, as low-end manufacturers count their losses
- Tens of thousands of opportunist manufacturers entered China’s mask-making industry to capitalise of the boom during the coronavirus pandemic
- But the gravy train has ground to a halt for some producers of meltblown and nonwoven fabric, who have been forced to shut their factories
