Zhang Xiaojing is the deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ (CASS) Institute of Economics, who is also a new member of the Chinese Economists 50 Forum, a group of reform-minded Chinese economists and officials. Photo: Weibo
China must prioritise innovation to avoid being ‘strangled’ by US in next five years, top researcher says
- China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) researcher Zhang Xiaojing says China ‘needs to rely more on itself’ to create growth drivers and combat decoupling
- Current trade and technology disputes are the US ‘kicking away the ladder’ which China used to become the world’s second largest economy
Topic | China economy
Zhang Xiaojing is the deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ (CASS) Institute of Economics, who is also a new member of the Chinese Economists 50 Forum, a group of reform-minded Chinese economists and officials. Photo: Weibo