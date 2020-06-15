Former top trade negotiator Long Yongtu says competition between China and the US does not have to lead to exclusion. Photo: Yujing Liu
China and US can still cooperate as competitors, Beijing’s former top trade negotiator says

  • Long Yongtu says the two economies are too intertwined to decouple and it’s more important than ever to work together
  • Head of team that steered China’s WTO entry in 2001 says post-pandemic relationship can be based on search for common ground
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Jun, 2020

