China’s improved economic performance in May came on the back of state investment, government debt and construction projects. Photo: Reuters
China’s coronavirus recovery plan falls back on old playbook of debt and construction

  • China’s industrial recovery in May was sparked by local government spending and an imminent construction boom, analysts said
  • Coronavirus recovery remains disjointed, with retail and investment still negative, even as analysts revised up annual economic growth forecasts
Finbarr BerminghamOrange Wang
Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Jun, 2020

