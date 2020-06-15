China’s improved economic performance in May came on the back of state investment, government debt and construction projects. Photo: Reuters
China’s coronavirus recovery plan falls back on old playbook of debt and construction
- China’s industrial recovery in May was sparked by local government spending and an imminent construction boom, analysts said
- Coronavirus recovery remains disjointed, with retail and investment still negative, even as analysts revised up annual economic growth forecasts
Topic | China economy
China’s improved economic performance in May came on the back of state investment, government debt and construction projects. Photo: Reuters