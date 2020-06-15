The data, released in an extract of the yet to be published 2019 survey, confirmed the surprising claim made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the end of the National People’s Congress in May. Photo: AP
China confirms more than 40 per cent of population survived on just US$141 per month in 2019
- Last year, the bottom 40 per cent of Chinese households ranked by income, totalling more than 600 million people, had a per capita disposable income of 11,485 yuan (US$1,621)
- The data confirmed the surprising claim made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the end of the National People’s Congress in May
Topic | China economy
The data, released in an extract of the yet to be published 2019 survey, confirmed the surprising claim made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the end of the National People’s Congress in May. Photo: AP