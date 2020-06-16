Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (centre) will meet in Hawaii on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Could the China-US conflict evolve into two competing spheres of economic influence?

  • New economic initiatives from China and the US point to competition between a ‘belt and road order’ and ‘liberal international order’, analysts say
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday to try to de-escalate growing tensions
Karen Yeung
Updated: 5:30pm, 16 Jun, 2020

