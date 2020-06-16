Over 100 cases have now been traced back to the sprawling Xinfadi food market since Thursday after the city had previously gone 55 days without a locally transmitted case. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic recovery from coronavirus in doubt as Beijing outbreak forces businesses to ‘wait and see’
- China has reported over 100 cases that can be traced back to the sprawling Xinfadi food market since Thursday, forcing Beijing into a ‘wartime’ contingency mode
- Coronavirus outbreak came at the same time data appeared to be showing signs of recovery within the world’s second largest economy
