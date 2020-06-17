Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing has been linked with a new cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s freeze on imported salmon stirs concern about wider impact on European food trade

  • The European Commission says China has not banned salmon imports, but supermarket shelves in Beijing have been cleared of foreign fish and meat
  • Traders say imports were frozen after the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Beijing’s Xinfadi market
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Finbarr BerminghamOrange WangKeegan Elmer
Finbarr Bermingham , Orange Wang and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:58pm, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing has been linked with a new cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE