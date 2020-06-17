China’s worsening relationship with the United States is seen as the greatest threat to its economy this year. Photo: AFP
China-US tensions pose biggest risk to Chinese economy in the second half of 2020, analysts say

  • The biggest downside risk for China’s economy this year is escalation of US-China tensions, analysts say
  • Phase one trade deal signed in January seen as the single positive thread in bilateral ties, but even that is showing signs of fraying
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 5:30pm, 17 Jun, 2020

