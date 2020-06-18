Tens of thousands of small businesses in Beijing are facing the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections that has prompted authorities to lock down large parts of the capital. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Beijing outbreak may deal fatal blow to some small businesses in the capital
- Gu Jinfeng’s preschool centre was set to reopen after months of lockdowns, but a new coronavirus outbreak has put Beijing businesses under fresh restrictions
- Many small firms like Gu’s cannot shift online because of the nature of their work and some fret they may not have the cash to wait out an extended lockdown
