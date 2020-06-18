Jesus Seade helped lead the trilateral talks that saw the North American Free Trade Agreement revamped as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is due to take force on July 1. Photo: AP
Mexico’s nominee for top WTO job Jesus Seade vows to ‘bring US and China back to the table’
- Jesus Seade has been nominated to succeed Roberto Azevedo as director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) later this year
- The 73-year-old was Mexico’s chief negotiator for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but denied his close ties with the US could see his candidacy scuppered by China
