Infrastructure investment growth for the first five months of the year declined 6.3 per cent from a year earlier, an improvement from a drop of 10.3 per cent for the first four months, although still down compared to 5.6 per cent growth for the first five months of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China out to offset coronavirus impact with construction boom, but sustainability in doubt
- China’s industrial production data for May showed all categories of fixed asset investment picked up, including steel production, cement output and excavator sales
- But China’s property sector is unlikely to be able to sustain recent pace for rest of the year, analysts say, as China seeks to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus
Topic | China economy
