In the first five months of 2020, foreign direct investment into China still fell 6.2 per cent to US$51.21 billion, compared to the same period last year. Photo: Xinhua
- Foreign direct investment into China rose 4.2 per cent from a year ago in May to US$9.87 billion, marking the second straight monthly increase
- China’s outbound direct investment declined by 1.6 per cent from a year ago to 296.27 billion yuan (US$41.8 billion) in the January to May period
