The outbreak has resulted in a partial lockdown of the capital, though authorities are still investigating its origin.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday it would step up communication and coordination with other countries to ensure the safety of imported foods.

“Increasing the import of food and agricultural products is an important part of China’s proactive import policy,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference when asked about the likelihood of further bans on frozen food imports.

“(But) imported food and agricultural products should comply with China’s relevant inspection and quarantine regulations.”

Traders in China are already worried the appeal of foreign food among Chinese consumers may take a hit after European salmon imports were halted.

Salmon and other imported meat and seafood products have been removed from the shelves of major supermarkets across the country.

Authorities in China and Norway have said that Norwegian salmon was not the source of the coronavirus found on cutting boards at the Xinfadi market.

“We can clear away any uncertainty and the halt in salmon exports to China,” Norway’s Fisheries and Seafood Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen told a video conference on Wednesday.

In the meantime, national and provincial authorities in China have increased testing of imported seafood and meat for traces of Covid-19.

The Chinese customs agency said on Thursday it had tested 32,174 samples from agricultural and manufacturing imports between June 11 and June 17 and all results were negative for the virus.

The samples included imported meat, aquatic products, vegetables, fruits, seafood, as well as transport and industrial devices used to maintain the shelf life of perishable goods.