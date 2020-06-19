On Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said China’s top foreign policy official committed to honour all of his nation’s commitments under the trade deal. Photo: US Department of State
Economy /  China Economy

China to step up US agriculture purchases under phase one trade war deal after Hawaii talks, sources say

  • On Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said China’s top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi committed to honour all of his nation’s commitments under the trade deal
  • China pledged to buy US$36.5 billion worth of American agriculture products under the phase one deal, up from US$24 billion in 2017, before the trade war.
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:23pm, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said China’s top foreign policy official committed to honour all of his nation’s commitments under the trade deal. Photo: US Department of State
READ FULL ARTICLE