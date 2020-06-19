On Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said China’s top foreign policy official committed to honour all of his nation’s commitments under the trade deal. Photo: US Department of State
China to step up US agriculture purchases under phase one trade war deal after Hawaii talks, sources say
- On Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said China’s top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi committed to honour all of his nation’s commitments under the trade deal
- China pledged to buy US$36.5 billion worth of American agriculture products under the phase one deal, up from US$24 billion in 2017, before the trade war.
Topic | US-China trade war
