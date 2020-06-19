The Shenzhen skyline. China plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play in the Greater Bay Area. Photographer: Bloomberg
Why Hong Kong manufacturers struggle to revitalise factories in China’s Greater Bay Area
- Hong Kong manufacturers with operations in the Greater Bay Area face challenges ranging from burdensome policies to rising costs, a new report says
- Companies also worry about upgrading facilities in the mainland due to risks in the global business environment
Topic | China economy
