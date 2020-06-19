The Shenzhen skyline. China plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play in the Greater Bay Area. Photographer: Bloomberg
Why Hong Kong manufacturers struggle to revitalise factories in China’s Greater Bay Area

  • Hong Kong manufacturers with operations in the Greater Bay Area face challenges ranging from burdensome policies to rising costs, a new report says
  • Companies also worry about upgrading facilities in the mainland due to risks in the global business environment
Karen Yeung and Pearl Liu

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Jun, 2020

