China announced a new Go West plan on the eve of the annual National People’s Congress in May, calling for development of central and western provinces. Illustration: Henry Wong
China launches new Go West development drive to counter post-coronavirus geopolitical risks
- China is looking to its western regions to help steady the economy amid friction with the US and potential isolation in the post-coronavirus world
- Beijing’s new Go West plan will build on its Western Development strategy, which had only mixed results in boosting regional growth after it was launched in 1999
Topic | China economy
