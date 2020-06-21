China is attracting a lot of interest from foreign investors seeking decent returns during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May as ‘hot money’ flows in

  • Inflows likely a result of global monetary easing amid the coronavirus outbreak, analysts say
  • Chinese banks also report 61 per cent rise in forex trading in month as firms, individuals convert dollars into yuan
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 21 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is attracting a lot of interest from foreign investors seeking decent returns during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE