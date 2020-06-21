China’s customs agency said all shipments from a Tyson Foods plant hit by the coronavirus will be temporarily detained. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China suspends poultry imports from Tyson Foods plant after workers test positive

  • All shipments that have arrived or are en route will be temporarily detained, customs agency says
  • Reuters says affected factory is in Springdale, Arizona
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s customs agency said all shipments from a Tyson Foods plant hit by the coronavirus will be temporarily detained. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE