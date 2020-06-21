China’s customs agency said all shipments from a Tyson Foods plant hit by the coronavirus will be temporarily detained. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China suspends poultry imports from Tyson Foods plant after workers test positive
- All shipments that have arrived or are en route will be temporarily detained, customs agency says
- Reuters says affected factory is in Springdale, Arizona
Topic | US-China trade war
