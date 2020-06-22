China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR was also steady at 4.65 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China ‘unsurprisingly’ keeps benchmark loan rate unchanged for second straight month

  • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR was also steady at 4.65 per cent
  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) rolled over some maturing medium-term loans last week, while keeping interest rates unchanged for the second straight month in a row
Topic |   China economy
Updated: 10:27am, 22 Jun, 2020

