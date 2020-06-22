US President Donald Trump’s decision to punish China over the Hong Kong national security law will be complicated by trade deal and business interests. Photo: Winson Wong
Donald Trump’s comments on Xinjiang sanctions combed for clues on US response to Hong Kong security law
- US President Donald Trump says he did not sanction China over detainment camps in Xinjiang because he wanted to protect the phase one trade deal
- Analysts say Trump’s decision to punish Chinese or Hong Kong officials over the national security law will be complicated by trade deal and business interests
