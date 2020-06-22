The risk is seen to be low that China will be treated in the same way as Russia, after the US responded to numerous events, including the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China warned to prepare for being cut off from US dollar payment system as part of sanctions like Russia
- Fang Xinghai said that as China mainly relies on the US dollar payment system in international deals, it makes it vulnerable to possible US sanctions
- The US imposed sanctions on Russia due to numerous events, including the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014
Topic | US-China decoupling
