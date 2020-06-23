The Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) was signed between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam in March 2018. Photo: AFP
China ‘interested’ in Trans-Pacific trade deal but keen to gauge Japan’s ‘attitude’ ahead of potential talks, ex-minister says
- Last month, Premier Li Keqiang expressed Beijing’s interest in joining the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP)
- Doubts though remain over China’s ability to meet the requirement of the successor to the defunct Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP)
Topic | China trade
The Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) was signed between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam in March 2018. Photo: AFP