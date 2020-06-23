The US presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in November. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Donald Trump needs China trade deal or war to beat Joe Biden in 2020 presidential election, research shows

  • Guotai Junan Securities studied US elections since 1870, and predict incumbent Donald Trump currently has a 30 per cent chance of winning a re-election
  • But cooperation with China on the phase one trade deal, or a military conflict, will take his chances of beating Democratic nominee Joe Biden to over 50 per cent
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 6:30pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE