The US presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in November. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump needs China trade deal or war to beat Joe Biden in 2020 presidential election, research shows
- Guotai Junan Securities studied US elections since 1870, and predict incumbent Donald Trump currently has a 30 per cent chance of winning a re-election
- But cooperation with China on the phase one trade deal, or a military conflict, will take his chances of beating Democratic nominee Joe Biden to over 50 per cent
