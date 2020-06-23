People commute during the morning rush hour before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on May 22, 2020. – China took the rare move of not setting an annual growth target this year after the coronavirus battered the world's second-largest economy and ravaged global growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on May 22. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
Economy /  China Economy

China’s banking system begins to crack at its grass roots as two bank runs take place within a week

  • Local governments and police in both Hebei and Shanxi provinces were forced to intervene after rumours concerning Baoding Bank and Yangquan Commercial Bank
  • China is hoping to rely on its small lenders amid the fallout from the coronavirus to provide funds to small factories and farmers
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People commute during the morning rush hour before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on May 22, 2020. – China took the rare move of not setting an annual growth target this year after the coronavirus battered the world's second-largest economy and ravaged global growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on May 22. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE