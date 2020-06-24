In May, the Chinese government announced a new Go West strategic blueprint to develop its western hinterlands. Illustration: Henry Wong
Can Xi Jinping revive China’s dream of turning its poor west into an economic powerhouse?
- Despite two decades of investment and preferential policies, China’s western regions still lag far behind east coast provinces
- Western regions have struggled with dwindling populations, diminishing jobs and ballooning debt
Topic | Xi Jinping
