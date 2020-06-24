While the online fair offered live chat and virtual meeting options, one vendor said he had waited for more than an hour for a reply before eventually giving up and logging out. Photo: Xinhua
China’s coronavirus-hit Canton Fair closes first virtual edition to mixed reviews
- Organisers cancelled a press conference to mark the closure of the first virtual Canton Fair, with the coronavirus forcing the trade event online
- Some buyers voiced frustration at lack of interactivity, alleged fake images and poor user experiences, while others said it was a ‘good first effort’
