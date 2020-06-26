Referred to as the Go West strategy, the plan will see Beijing attempt to corral investment into its lesser developed inland regions. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s Go West plan fails to capture imagination of foreign firms suffering from ‘regional development plan fatigue’
- Foreign firms unconvinced by China’s latest efforts to revitalise its 12 underdeveloped western local economies
- Beijing urged to focus on ‘long-term factors, not short-term subsidies and tax deferrals’, while Xinjiang human rights issues could also act as a deterrent
