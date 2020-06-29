Canada, who has been at loggerheads with China over the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, dropped 10 places to 17th, according to the report by the Institute of World Economy and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Photo: Reuters
Canada, who has been at loggerheads with China over the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, dropped 10 places to 17th, according to the report by the Institute of World Economy and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

US downgraded to ‘medium risk’ for China investment as relations turn sour amid ‘higher uncertainties’

  • The world’s top economy dropped nine places from last year to 27th on the list of 114 countries assessed by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS)
  • Luxembourg is ranked as the best place for Chinese investment, followed by Germany, Australia and Sweden
Topic |   US-China relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada, who has been at loggerheads with China over the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, dropped 10 places to 17th, according to the report by the Institute of World Economy and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Photo: Reuters
Canada, who has been at loggerheads with China over the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, dropped 10 places to 17th, according to the report by the Institute of World Economy and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Photo: Reuters

The United States has been downgraded to a “medium risk” destination for Chinese investment with “higher uncertainties” due to the heightened bilateral disputes in trade, technology, finance, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, according to a Chinese governmental think tank.

The world’s top economy dropped nine places from last year to 27th on the list of 114 countries assessed by the Institute of World Economy and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

In terms of relations with China, the US dropped to a ranking of 103rd, lower than Botswana but better than Brazil and Mexico.

“It has become increasingly difficult to invest in the United States. Many hi-tech, financial and infrastructure projects were halted by the Committee on Foreign investment in the United States in the name of national security,” said Wang Bijun, a co-author of the research, on Monday. “Despite the phase one trade deal, it remains tense in investment.”

Time to stop talking about Hong Kong’s ‘premature death’

02:24

Time to stop talking about Hong Kong’s ‘premature death’

Time to stop talking about Hong Kong’s ‘premature death’

A report by the Rhodium Group research firm, published in May 2019, found that Chinese
foreign direct investment
in the US plunged to US$5.4 billion in 2018 from a peak of US$46.5 billion in 2016, a fall of nearly 90 per cent.
READ FULL ARTICLE
A separate report published in January 2020 by the Washington-based think tank, the American Enterprise Institute, found that
Chinese investment
in the US barely exceeded US$3 billion in 2019 due to limitations placed on access to American technologies and personal data.

According to the list updated annually by CASS, which is used as a reference point for Chinese investors, Luxembourg is ranked as the best place for Chinese investment, followed by Germany, Australia and Sweden.

The downgrading of the US by CASS comes as the two nations are being further decoupled with rows of the origin of coronavirus and technology raising potential for a new cold war.

China’s international environment is obviously deteriorating Zhang Ming

Last week, days ahead of the second reading of controversial
Hong Kong national security law
by China’s parliament, the US Senate approved a bill that would lead to sanctions on Chinese officials who undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy.

China retaliated on Monday by announcing visa restrictions on US officials who “behave egregiously” in relation to Hong Kong affairs.

“China’s international environment is obviously deteriorating,” said Zhang Ming, who led the CASS research project. “The US bill could make it much harder for Chinese companies’ global investments.”

Read more

China debt market feeling the heat in June with two big defaults and a government order to reduce risk

China’s debt market feeling the heat in June as virus fallout continues

Read more

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment frenzy to boost growth

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment to boost growth

Read more

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

Read more

China warned to prepare for being cut off from US dollar payment system as part of sanctions like Russia

China must make ‘real preparations’ for possible US financial sanctions

Read more

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May as ‘hot money’ flows in

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May

Read more

China debt market feeling the heat in June with two big defaults and a government order to reduce risk

China’s debt market feeling the heat in June as virus fallout continues

Read more

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment frenzy to boost growth

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment to boost growth

Read more

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

Read more

China warned to prepare for being cut off from US dollar payment system as part of sanctions like Russia

China must make ‘real preparations’ for possible US financial sanctions

Read more

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May as ‘hot money’ flows in

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May

Canada, who has been at loggerheads with China over the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver and the detention of alleged spies Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by Beijing, dropped 10 places to 17th on the CASS list.

US Senate passes bill that could punish China for Hong Kong national security law

01:08

US Senate passes bill that could punish China for Hong Kong national security law

US Senate passes bill that could punish China for Hong Kong national security law

Last week, Fang Xinghai, a vice-chairman at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said that China must prepare for the risks of being cut off from the
US dollar payment system
in case Washington sanctions Chinese companies and banks

China holds over US$2 trillion of outbound investment stock, a vast majority of which is located in developed countries and denominated in US dollars.

China, though, has started to statistically shift investment and priority of outbound investment to countries that are part of its
Belt and Road Initiative.

In the first five months of 2020, Chinese enterprises invested US$42.2 billion overseas, down 1.6 per cent, from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

Although investment risk of new emerging markets remains relatively higher, they remain the most potential destinations of Chinese investment in the future CASS

Investment in countries that have signed up to the belt and road plan, however, rose 16 per cent from a year earlier to US$6.5 billion during the period, or 15.5 per cent of the overall total.

But according to the CASS report, countries that are part of the belt and road strategy to grow global trade accounted for most of the 27 high-risk destinations, with Venezuela and Sudan, which attracted US$3.5 billion and US$1.3 billion of Chinese investment in 2018, ranked at the bottom.

“Although investment risk of new emerging markets remains relatively higher, they remain the most potential destinations of Chinese investment in the future,” the research report said.

Sign up now
for a 50% early bird discount on the 100+ page China Internet Report 2020 Pro Edition, which includes deep-dive analysis, trends, and case studies on the 10 most important internet sectors. Now in its 3rd year, this go-to source for understanding China tech also comes with exclusive access to 6 webinars with C-level executives. Offer valid until 30 June 2020.

Recommended for you

Read more

China debt market feeling the heat in June with two big defaults and a government order to reduce risk

China’s debt market feeling the heat in June as virus fallout continues

Read more

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment frenzy to boost growth

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment to boost growth

Read more

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

Read more

China warned to prepare for being cut off from US dollar payment system as part of sanctions like Russia

China must make ‘real preparations’ for possible US financial sanctions

Read more

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May as ‘hot money’ flows in

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May

Read more

China debt market feeling the heat in June with two big defaults and a government order to reduce risk

China’s debt market feeling the heat in June as virus fallout continues

Read more

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment frenzy to boost growth

Shenzhen leads the way as China turns to property investment to boost growth

Read more

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

China eases restrictions on foreign investors, but is it too little too late?

Read more

China warned to prepare for being cut off from US dollar payment system as part of sanctions like Russia

China must make ‘real preparations’ for possible US financial sanctions

Read more

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May as ‘hot money’ flows in

Foreign purchases of Chinese bonds double to US$19.4 billion in May