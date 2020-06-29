Chinese investment A separate report published in January 2020 by the Washington-based think tank, the American Enterprise Institute, found thatin the US barely exceeded US$3 billion in 2019 due to limitations placed on access to American technologies and personal data.

According to the list updated annually by CASS, which is used as a reference point for Chinese investors, Luxembourg is ranked as the best place for Chinese investment, followed by Germany, Australia and Sweden.

The downgrading of the US by CASS comes as the two nations are being further decoupled with rows of the origin of coronavirus and technology raising potential for a new cold war.

China’s international environment is obviously deteriorating Zhang Ming

Hong Kong national security law Last week, days ahead of the second reading of controversialby China’s parliament, the US Senate approved a bill that would lead to sanctions on Chinese officials who undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy.

China retaliated on Monday by announcing visa restrictions on US officials who “behave egregiously” in relation to Hong Kong affairs.

“China’s international environment is obviously deteriorating,” said Zhang Ming, who led the CASS research project. “The US bill could make it much harder for Chinese companies’ global investments.”

Canada, who has been at loggerheads with China over the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver and the detention of alleged spies Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by Beijing, dropped 10 places to 17th on the CASS list.

01:08 US Senate passes bill that could punish China for Hong Kong national security law

US dollar payment system Last week, Fang Xinghai, a vice-chairman at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said that China must prepare for the risks of being cut off from thein case Washington sanctions Chinese companies and banks

China holds over US$2 trillion of outbound investment stock, a vast majority of which is located in developed countries and denominated in US dollars.

Belt and Road Initiative. China, though, has started to statistically shift investment and priority of outbound investment to countries that are part of its

In the first five months of 2020, Chinese enterprises invested US$42.2 billion overseas, down 1.6 per cent, from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

Although investment risk of new emerging markets remains relatively higher, they remain the most potential destinations of Chinese investment in the future CASS

Investment in countries that have signed up to the belt and road plan, however, rose 16 per cent from a year earlier to US$6.5 billion during the period, or 15.5 per cent of the overall total.

But according to the CASS report, countries that are part of the belt and road strategy to grow global trade accounted for most of the 27 high-risk destinations, with Venezuela and Sudan, which attracted US$3.5 billion and US$1.3 billion of Chinese investment in 2018, ranked at the bottom.

“Although investment risk of new emerging markets remains relatively higher, they remain the most potential destinations of Chinese investment in the future,” the research report said.

