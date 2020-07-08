The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was signed by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam in March 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China’s interest in trans-Pacific trade deal met with scepticism by those who helped negotiate it
- China’s Premier Li Keqiang voiced openness to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- Negotiators sense ‘a bit of mischief’ in wanting to ‘stick it to the US’ without making required changes to its state-led economy, including state-owned enterprises
Topic | China trade
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was signed by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam in March 2018. Photo: Xinhua