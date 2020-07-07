China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose US$10.64 billion in June to US$3.112 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s forex reserves rise to US$3.112 trillion in June
- The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose US$10.64 billion in June to US$3.112 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday
- Strict capital controls have also helped China keep outflows under control despite the shock from the coronavirus outbreak, US trade war and weakening economic growth
Topic | China economy
