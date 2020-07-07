New surveys showing weak consumer sentiment has cast doubt over a second quarter economic rebound in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese consumers less willing to splurge, casting shadow over second quarter rebound
- Chinese consumers were less willing to spend money in May than March, when large parts of the country were still under coronavirus lockdown, a new survey shows
- The weak consumer sentiment has cast doubt over second quarter growth, which some economists expect to turn positive
Topic | China economy
